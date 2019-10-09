NC Trump Cheerleaders Off Probation

Cheerleaders at a North Carolina high school are now off of probation after posing with a Trump 2020 banner at a football game last month — a decision that has sparked criticism and debates about student rights to free speech.

The school board said the probation was not meant to be a punishment but instead a teaching moment for these cheerleaders. However, that moment grew into a much larger heated discussion about student safety and freedom of speech.

Probation was lifted Thursday night for the Stanly County cheerleaders who were photographed holding a banner for President Trump.

