How To Avoid Phone Scams

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Scammed Over The Phone

Here’s what should you do if you receive a phone call that raises red flags.

1-Hang up immediately.

2-Call and put your name on the Do Not Call Registry. If you receive a phone call from a caller ID number you don’t recognize, hang up. Better yet, don’t pick up.

3-Go online to find the number for the business that called you and call them back. If the call was legitimate, they’ll connect you with the right person.

4-Report it. To report a phone scam, call 1-877-FTC-HELP.

5-Sign up for a call blocking service.

Get more details on avoiding fraud by going to:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0060-10-things-you-can-do-avoid-fraud

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: