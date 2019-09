It’s the end of an Era!

The lead singer from The Cars, Ric Ocasek passed this weekend.

The singer was a big Pop artist in the 70’s and 80’s. Ocasek was 75 years old.

According to a Ne w York Police Department spokesperson, Ocasek was pronounced dead at his townhouse after someone called 911 to report that he was unresponsive.

Here’s my favorite video from The Cars. This song reminds me of my undergraduate days at Carolina!

