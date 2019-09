Oh yes! We’re doin’ it big for our hometown girl with a “Fantasia Winning Weekend!” We’re giving away ticket to “The Sketchbook Tour” which goes down Friday night November 29th at Bojangle’s Coliseum! Fantasia will be performing LIVE with special guest RObin Thicke, Tank, & The Bonfyre! Listen & win all weekend right here on 105.3 RNB!

Also On 105.3 RnB: