Empowering Foster Care Children and Adoptive Families

There’s enormous challenge in the foster care system, especially as it relates to successful adoption. In North Carolina, 7.1 children per 1,000 are currently in foster car. The Tar Heel state ranks 36th in the nation with regard to successful adoptions. Donna Lee Reed, Founder and CEO of ‘Home 4 Me’ is on a personal mission to find loving homes for children, as well as empowering adoptive families and foster care children to navigate this fraught terrain. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these challenges with Reed, as well as the upcoming National Family Empowerment Conference and Expo that will bring hundreds of people and resources together to help change lives.

Ron Holland Posted 11 hours ago

