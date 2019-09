The Popeyes sandwich was a hit…but they ran out. But here’s some good news! Popeyes brought their famous chicken sandwich back! But there’s one thing that has changed about it, it’s now BYOB. That means bring your own bun not beer…but they may let you bring that too. So go get your buns and get to Popeyes!

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

