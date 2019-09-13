CLOSE
Today marks The 25th Anniversary Of “Ready To Die”

Black Music Month - The Notorious B.I.G.

An album dropped on this date in 1994 on the Bad Boy Entertainment label, & it was named “Ready To Die”. The artist was Christopher Wallace better known as the Notorious B.I.G., & I don’t think even he knew what was about to happen when this dropped. Armed with tracks from Easy Moe Bee, Poke (of the Trackmasterz), DJ Premiere, Lord Finesse & others, this album is a definite classic. So much so, it’s regarded by many as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. Even though BIG isn’t here, his work still stands as a monument in music…..& that’s what you call ‘classic material’.

