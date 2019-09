Happy Birthday to one of the most successful playwrights, producers, writers, executive producers, actors (is that enough titles? Hahaha!!!) Tyler Perry! We all know about his humble beginnings, which is what makes his story so inspirational. The brotha has his own STUDIOS ladies & gentleman!! Started with Madea now we here! Hahahaha!!! He’s producing movies, television shows, short films, & is showing no signs of slowing down. Enjoy your day TP!

