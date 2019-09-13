Usher Is Fired Up About Herpes Accusations!

R&B singer, Usher is not taking the accusations that he exposed three people to the herpes virus, lightly!

While, Usher hasn’t confirmed one way or the other as to whether he actually has Herpes, his legal team filed a response to the lawsuit.

They are saying that the singer “general and specifically denies each and every allegation contained in the complaint and the entirety thereof, including each purported cause of action contained therein.”

In August, two women and a man sued the singer, saying he allegedly had sexual relations with them in the past without telling them he has the STD.

It is unclear if a settlement was reached.

-@ChirGirl

