Is Rihanna Pregnant?

Rihanna has sent the Internet into a frenzy!

It started with an innocent remark that the superstar made during an interview with Essence magazine…

“I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman,” she told the outlet in a now viral interview. “That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and in DNA. And I always stand up for what I believe in and who I love and who I know, who I respect.”

And now social media is spinning out of control, with her fans now thinking that RiRi was hinting at having a bun in the oven!

Everybody, just calm down!

Now, even though we know that she is dating businessman, Hassan Jameel and she has said that she wants to be a mom “more than anything in the world…I need her to go ahead and get that 9th album out!

Who feels like I do? I wish her the best and hope that she can pull off a Beyonce and do both at one time!

Either way, Rihanna, your fans need you back in the studio!

And , TMZ says that despite the rumors, she is reportedly not pregnant and everybody knows that they know the truth on everything!

-@ChirlGirl

