This week everyone was a bama! Popeyes decided that if you want a sandwich you have to bring your own bun, Sarah Palin’s husband can’t deal with her anymore, the Redskins blew a 17 point lead and so much more. But, the biggest Bama of them all is the man that Chriss Teigan called a P.A.B on Twitter…Donald Trump.

Huggy Lowdown: They’re All Bamas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: