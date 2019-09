Ooooooh man!! It’s on tonight!! Live from Bank Of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte on ‘Prime Time!’ The Carolina Panthers (0-1) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) & trust me, they need this one. To be honest, both teams do. Especially the ‘Cardiac Cats’ after they lost their home opener this past Sunday. Cam & the boys need to hit the field running, minimize mistakes, & get the W! Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: