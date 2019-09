Congrats are in order for Miss Tamron Hall as her new show “Tamron Hall” debuted on ABC this week! Her show is gonna focus on everyday people & some celebrities, & focus on real life situations. Her slogan is “We all have a story to tell, so let’s talk about it!” The first show featured the Carolinas own Fantasia, & went extremely well. 2019 has been great for her, new child, new Husband, & a new show….do your thing Tamron!

Also On 105.3 RnB: