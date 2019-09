Sara Palin’s Husband filed for divorce because of “incompatibility of temperament” which is fancy talk for he can’t deal with her anymore. Normally Palin sticks her nose into everything and has something to say…all the way from Alaska. But since news of the divorce Huggy says she has been as “quiet as a church moose.”

