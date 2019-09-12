Congresswoman Val Demings will introduce a bipartisan and bicameral resolution reaffirming Congress’ commitment to diversity in media at the Congressional Black Caucus. “News and entertainment has unparalleled influence on how we view each other” she says, adding that it often influences how we make decisions.

She says 50 years ago it was looked at to see who was telling the stories and it was decided that there needed to be more diversity in media. Demings says that now it’s time for another “serious discussion about media diversity and telling the story in a fair and accurate way,” because who is telling the story has a big impact on the outcome.

In addition, Rep Demings will serve as the Honorary Host of the MMCA’s Diversity in Media Summit on Friday September 13th. The Summit is open to the public.

Congresswoman Val Demings On Diversity In Media was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: