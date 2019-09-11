Biking While Black: Las Vegas Cops Killed Black Biker After Stopping Him Over Missing Reflectors

A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and reflectors on his bicycle. According to reports, 50-year-old Byron Lee Williams raced off with the officers giving chase, but the man died in their custody after they subdued him.

The incident began shortly before 6 a.m. near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Asst. Sheriff Charles Hank said that patrol officers from the Bolden Area Command came across a man who was riding a bicycle without a safety light.

When they attempted to stop him, he took off. The patrol officers began chasing him. Initially the man, who has been identified as Byron Lee Williams, was still on his bike but then he began trying to escape on foot.

The officers were eventually able to catch up with him and told the man to get on the ground. While being cuffed, Williams told the officers he couldn’t breathe. As they were taking him to the patrol car, Williams appeared to pass out.

Officers called for assistance and the Las Vegas fire department arrived several minutes later. Medical personnel began treating Williams on the scene before transporting him to Valley Hospital. Williams was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The family of Williams is demanding answers in the case, most notably wondering why officers cut off their recording equipment while also ignoring Williams’ pleas that he could not breathe. Officials in Las Vegas are examining the incident, which took place last week Thursday.

