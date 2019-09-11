Happy Birthday Taraji!

Gotta show some Happy Birthday luv to Miss Taraji P. Henson! Since her breakout roll in “Baby Boy” she has not slowed down. She’s one of the few actresses that can work television & movies successfully. Her resume is crazy on the movies side (“Smokin’ Aces”, “Hustle & Flow”, “The Curious Case Of Bejamin Button”, “Think Like A Man”, etc) as well as the television side (“Person Of Interest”, “Empire”). She’s been nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actress” (“The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button”) & just recently starred & produced her first film “Proud Mary!” Keep makin’ it happen, & enjoy your day lady!

