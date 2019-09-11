Top Of The Morning: More Trouble For Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has found himself more trouble. A woman, his former trainer, has accused him of sexual harassment and rape. According to the lawsuit the three separate incidents took place in 2017 and 2018. Some people are side eyeing the woman asking “why now?” But Sybil is asking “why not now?” Women aren’t often given then benefit of the doubt and she believes that we need to change that.

Jamai Harris Posted

