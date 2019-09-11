Kids Are Vaping At School, Now!

A high school in Florida is taking to things to the extreme to keep students from vaping away during school hours.

How extreme, you ask? They took down the doors on the bathroom stalls!

Administrators say that the kids are sneaking into to smoke and vape, when they should be in the classrooms learning.

Vaping is trending across the country and teenagers using e-cigs, e-hookas and vaping at everywhere, now.

Two weeks ago, before the stall doors were removed, a student was found passed out after vaping.

A Lauderdale County high school is taking a unique approach to dealing with teens smoking and vaping in bathrooms. This week, they took the doors right off some bathroom stalls.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: