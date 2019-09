The classic game “NBA 2K20” held it’s launch party & it was a fire situation. According to HipHopWired.com the who’s who came out to the City Market Social House in Los Angeles to celebrate the release. Press, celebs, pro gamers, and athletes, including the two on this years cover (Dwayne Wade & Anthony Davis) were in attendance. Of course this installment has a couple new features, with a bangin’ new soundtrack. I can’t wait to grab my copy!

