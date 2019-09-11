Happy Birthday Kane!

CLOSE
Gotta give a big Happy Birthday shout to emcee extraordinaire…..Big Daddy Kane! When it comes to lyricists, easily one of the greatest….no doubt. When I heard him on “Just Rhymin’ With Biz”, I knew this cat was gonna (as he says in the rhyme) “do damage”. He is a master of many flows, & proved it on his solo debut “Long Live The Kane”. Today this brotha is still tearing down stages across the globe, & without a doubt he’s one of the best hip hop performers. Enjoy your day Kane!

