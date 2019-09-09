CLOSE
Did Ralph Tresvant Fill In For Bobby Brown For ‘Every Little Step?’

Bobby Brown may have left New Edition in a spectacular fashion back in 1986, but still managed to remain friends with one of the members, Ralph Tresvant, during his solo career.

That is why, according to Brown’s one-time manager Marty Machat, Tresvant had to “fill-in” to record parts of ‘Every Little Step,’ which ended up becoming a number-one hit for Brown back in 1989.

Here’s part of what Machat had to say from EURweb:

“Bobby was missing from the studio when we were scheduled to finish ‘Every Little Step’. He was on a drug run and New Edition’s Ralph Tresvant was waiting for him.”

Basically, Tresvant stepped in after producers Babyface and L.A. Reid were tired of waiting for Brown to come back.

The Bobby/Ralph combo worked.  Can you tell the difference below?

Click here to read more of Machat’s comments. 

 

Did Ralph Tresvant Fill In For Bobby Brown For ‘Every Little Step?’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

