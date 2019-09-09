Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at #45

John Legend issued this tweet, aimed at President Donald Trump, over the weekend around the same period he was being interviewed by Lester Holt on an MSNBC town hall special.
This is what he had to say:
And this is how Trump responded:
Now, Legend’s own legendary and beautiful wife Chrissy Teigen has clapped back at #45 (a.k.a. President Trump) over his tweets.
Teigen even followed up with another tweet connecting the President with her and Legend’s daughter Luna.
This is the latest in the couple’s criticisms towards Trump, including Legend’s reaction on the infamous Baltimore comments, according to EURweb:
“Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of s—. He says piece of s— s— all the time. That’s what he does,” Legend told TMZ in July. “We need to get him out of office.”
Which goes to show you, when you come after John Legend, expect to hear from his wife! Now that’s love.
