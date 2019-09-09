Use Of Marijuana Up 35% Among College Students

Cannibus Sativa, Marijuana, Ganja, Weed…..whatever you want to call it, according to a recent report usage among College students is up thirty five percent. I mean weed has always been prevalent on college campuses so this doesn’t really surprise me, especially now as it’s something you can get…..LEGALLY!! Anytime there is something you can get without consquences that was once illegal (ie. getting alcohol now verse the “Prohibition Era”) it’s going to ‘boom’ business wise. In the words of my boys Bruce Hornsby & The Range…..”That’s Just The Way It Is”.

Also On 105.3 RnB: