The Carolina Panthers open their 2019-2020 NFL Regular Season with…..a loss. Cam & the squad put up a valiant fight, but ultimately went down to the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams (30-27). They showed some promise, so no reason to be alarmed Panther fans. Half the League has the same record right now! Hahahaha!!! I’m sure they’ll rebound as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night right here at Bank Of America Stadium…..go PANTHERS!!!

