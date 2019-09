Today on the Cowboy’s Wakeup Show Jerry Jones and Dak are in great moods! Today is a “Victory Monday” for the boys. Jones says the Cowboys beat the Giants so bad that Jerry thought about changing their name to the “Dallas Joe Jacksons.” But, even with the win Jones doesn’t have time to talk about Dak’s contract extension.

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

