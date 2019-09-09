We’re headed into an election year and debates are a huge part of that. This Thursday and Friday 10 Democratic candidates will be on Texas Southern University’s campus for a debate that will be broadcast live by ABC.

Roland Martin talks to Dr. Austin Lane, president of Texas Southern who says they,”have actually been at this for quite some time.” A few months ago they hosted “She The People” and had candidates come to speak to to their students. This time around he says they’re “excited to host!”

Part of the deal was that their students are be able to serve as ABC interns and have a chance to address the issues that impact them.

Roland Martin: How Texas Southern University Is Preparing To Host The Democratic Presidential Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: