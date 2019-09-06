Benji Brown is glad to be in Arlington this weekend at the Improv and not in Miami dealing with a Hurricane. He says every time the hurricane has a Black name he evacuates. Dorian sounds like a thug, and he is because he was “chillin,” he literally just parked up over the Bahamas “like a Chevy.”

Dorian was moving slow like, “the drive-thru at Popeyes.” He actually ended up trying the infamous sandwich by mistake after a flight, he and Keke were in the long line and he thought it was odd.

Keke ordered the spicy sandwich and says it was okay, it wasn’t lip popping hot.

Catch Keke and Benji at the Arlington Improv.

Benji Brown And KiKi On Hurricane Dorian was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: