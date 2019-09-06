CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Should Celebrity Status be Detached From Family Members Actions?

sam sylk r. kelly interview

Source: wzak / wzak

Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is in the news for alleged crimes.  According to court records Frank Q. Jackson has been charged with felonious assault, abduction and two counts of failure to comply. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke to the media and said he does not discuss his personal or family life, and that he didn’t know city prosecutors were not going to pursue charges against his grandson.

And that’s when the debate started.

On The Sam Sylk Show, Sam Sylk posed the question:

Should public or celebrity status be detached from family members actions?

Check out what you the people had to say below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Should Celebrity Status be Detached From Family Members Actions? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 19 hours ago
09.05.19
New Movie Trailer Starring Sterling K. Brown Will…
 19 hours ago
09.05.19
Kevin Hart Gaslighting Lil Nas X Wasn’t The…
 20 hours ago
09.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close