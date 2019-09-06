CLOSE
Happy Birthday Idris!

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Gonna shoot a Happy Birthday shout to the official “Ladies Man” himself…..Idris Elba! This brotha blew up on the hit HBO series “The Wire”, & has been on fire ever since. He’s starred in numerous films (“This Christmas”, “Madela: Long Walk To Freedom”, “American Gangster”, “Takers”) & most recently shared the big screen with The Rock & Jason Statham in the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw”. He most recently got married to model Sabrina Dhowre & seems to be living his best life! Enjoy your day “Big Driis!”

