Nicki Minaj announced via Twitter this afternoon that she is ‘retiring’ from hip hop?! The Young Money ‘First Lady’ said in her post: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE”. Wow…..only time will tell if this is a ‘real’ retirement, or a ‘Jay-Z’ retirement! Hahahaha!!! We shall see!

