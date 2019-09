Before heading to the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, some people were worried that Hurricane Dorian would ruin the event. But, just like Tom kept saying, the party went on! They had such a great time and everyone stayed safe and dry. Sybil really enjoyed seeing the Bonfyre and Tom had a blast with Robin Thicke.

Top Of The Morning: Dorian Didn’t Ruin The Family Reunion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

