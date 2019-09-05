CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Black Moms Matter: When Your Child Has A Crush On A Friend’s Parent

As a child it’s completely normal to crush on an adult, we’ve probably all been there. But, when you’re the parent and your child is crushing on a friend’s parent it could be a little awkward. Sherri’s son currently has a crush on his friend’s mom and she says she’s trying to help him see that by the time he’s old enough to date her she’ll probably have a cpap machine.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Moms Matter: When Your Child Has A Crush On A Friend’s Parent was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 21 hours ago
09.04.19
0 item
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close