CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Natural Hair Care Line

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to announce that she’s finally launching her own natural hair care line. The actress revealed that she has been working on PATTERN for over 10 years and wrote the original pitch right after Girlfriends ended in 2008. Ross vows to “fulfill the unmet needs of our community” with affordable prices and larger containers for the curlfriends that “need more than a quarter size of product.” PATTERN will be available on its website Monday, September 9th.

(Source–Hello Beautiful)

Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Natural Hair Care Line was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 20 hours ago
09.04.19
What Happened To ‘Smart Guy’? Co-Star Jason Weaver…
 21 hours ago
09.04.19
0 item
Pray For Bahamas: Did You Know These Celebs…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close