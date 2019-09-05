Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to announce that she’s finally launching her own natural hair care line. The actress revealed that she has been working on PATTERN for over 10 years and wrote the original pitch right after Girlfriends ended in 2008. Ross vows to “fulfill the unmet needs of our community” with affordable prices and larger containers for the curlfriends that “need more than a quarter size of product.” PATTERN will be available on its website Monday, September 9th.

(Source–Hello Beautiful)

Tracee Ellis Ross Launches Natural Hair Care Line was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: