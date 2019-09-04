In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see videos of dads giving it a shot, the videos are usually met with a lot of amusement.

Typically because many dads are not very good at doing the task. There are some cases where this theory is debunked but for the most part, dads are driving the struggle bus when it comes to their little girls’ hair.

Every year at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion we host the “Daddy Do” contest where fathers are given the chance to win a prize for doing their daughters’ hair in front of an audience.

This can’t be good…

Watch the video above to see how this turns out!

Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com