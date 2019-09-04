Fellas, do you like when a woman calls you handsome? Actor and comedian Clayton Thomas doesn’t, he says that’s not good enough for him.

“When you’re handsome women just give you the look” but he says when you’re fine, “you get sound effects.” He laughs that women give a fine man their all and he wants “all of the compliments.” He hopes to receive nice compliments about his work onstage too.

Thomas feels like he’s living his dream, he is so excited to headline at the iconic Caroline’s on Broadway in NYC and see his “name in lights.” He’s even more excited to meet his fans and “rock the room,” he says. He never got a chance to headline at Fat Tuesday’s in L.A, which was iconic. Lives were changed on that stage and Thomas hopes Caroline’s will do the same for him this weekend.

Clayton Thomas Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Being Called Handsome was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

