“Rhythm & Flow” Is Now On Netflix!

Rhythm And Flow on Netflix

The hip hop competition show “Rhythm & Flow” is coming to Netflix! It’s a very unique show, being that it’s strictly for rappers. It’s kind of like a ‘hip hop’ version of “American Idol”, but what really stands out are the judges: Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, & T.I.! It’s always good to have some one critique you who really knows what they’re talking about, & this is a great example of that. According to Stereogum the first four episodes of the three-week, 10-episode series drop October 9th featuring auditions taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. Three more episodes will be drop October 16th, & the final three episodes will drop October 23rd. Good luck to all the competitors this inaugural season!

