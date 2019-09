Retail giant Walmart announced this morning that it will stop selling handgun ammo as well as “short-barrel rifle ammo”. They also are no longer permitting customers to openly carry guns in their 4,700 US stores as well as its Sam’s Club stores (even in states that allow open carry). This comes on the heels of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Shouts to them for taking some steps in the right direction.

