50 Cent Is Changing The “Power” Theme Back To The Original

If you’re a fan of the hit show “Power” on Starz, then you noticed something very different last week during the season debut…..the intro was changed. 50 Cent switched it from the classic piece him & R&B croon master Joe created to a ‘remixed’ version with Trey Songz….& the fans weren’t having it! Hahahaha!!! Tons of people went on social media to express their displeasure, it even made Fifty get on Instagram & say “Ya’ll gon make me switch it back!” So next week that will be case, the original intro is coming back. Thanks Fifty!

