Technical and vocational school training isn’t given the same prestige as an Ivy League education. Despite the potential to earn a high five figure and possibly six figure salary, technical school training has been significantly devalued over the years. But a robust interest in tech and vocational school training suggests people are rethinking post high school education and opting out of enormous student loan debt that shackles college graduates. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these issues with Rev. Jordan Boyd, Pastor of Rockwell AME Zion Church. Rev. Boyd is among a group of local and vocal clergy that has a strong track record of advocating for stronger academic outcomes for area school students.

A Resurgence in Tech and Vocational School Training was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted 9 hours ago

