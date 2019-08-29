Kim Kardashian Tweets Out The Title, Tracklist, And Release Date For Kanye’s Next Album

A New Kanye West Album Is Coming Very Soon

Kanye is coming, and if all goes as planned, we’re gonna have 12 new songs from the rapper before September ends.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to ominously post a photo with nothing but some prayer hands as her caption–but a picture is worth 1,000 words. Within the center of the photo is a notebook with what seems to reveal whole lot about her husband’s upcoming (and unexpected) album.

The title of the project is Jesus Is King and it will be released less than a month from today on September 27th. As for the tracklist, we’re getting 12 songs with titles including, “Garden,” “Baptized,” “Wake The Dead,” “Through The Valley,” and more. While Kim didn’t necessarily say that all of these very obvious clues combine to make a full-length Ye project, Team Kanye Daily let everyone know that while some were speculating this to be related to Sunday Service, it’s most definitely a Kanye album.

News of a Kanye project is definitely a surprise, especially because he’s has been mostly off the grid since his Coachella Sunday Service appearance back in April. Over the past couple of weeks, songs have been leaking from somewhere in Mr. West’s camp that were supposedly meant to appear on his long-anticipated Yandhi album–but there’s no word on whether or not that supposed project and this one have any overlap, as far as songs go.

For those fans excited at the prospect of new Kanye music, we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up for a tour accompanying this body of music. Ye’s Saint Pablo Tour, which accompanied the release of his seventh studio album The Life Of Pablo, wrapped up on November 19, 2016 and unfortunately, we haven’t seen a concert from him since.

Though he’s been performing with his Sunday Service choir every weekend for the last year or so, those shows are local to the Los Angeles area–which makes sense, because Ye revealed during his interview with David Letterman that traveling/touring is one of the triggers for his mental health issues.

No matter what the content of the actual album is, we can always count on Kanye for a unique rollout. Let’s start placing bets now on whether or not Jesus Is King will actually get released on time.

Posted 44 mins ago

