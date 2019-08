Did you hear that a parking valet has accused Judge Mathis on spitting on him?

According to TMZ, the judge denies spitting on the valet, who kept the TV judge waiting for 40 minutes, while the valet ran errands with the Judge’s Rolls Royce keys in his pocket.

The attorney for the valet says that they are going to send the spit covered shirt to a lab for DNA testing.

Here is Judge Mathis denying the charges.

-@ChirlGirl

