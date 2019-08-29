CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Richard Pryor Jr. Says, He & Paul Mooney Wasn’t Consensual !?

Richard Pryor

Source: David Hume Kennerly / Getty

Legendary comedian Richard Pryor’s ex-bodyguard says that Richard Pryor Jr. and Paul Mooney had a ‘relationship’ back in the day and that Sr. allegedly was going to put a hit out on Mooney for.

In the day and age that we are living in everybody wants to collect bone then later carry them, but according to Richard Pryor Jr. his acceptance of a bone back in the 70’s could never have been consensual.

Oh WOW!! Take a listen to exactly what Richard Pryor Jr. has to say about his and Paul Mooney’s soiree below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Richard Pryor Jr. Says, He & Paul Mooney Wasn’t Consensual !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria…
 2 days ago
08.27.19
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
 2 days ago
08.27.19
True To This: These Throwback Clips Of Keke…
 3 days ago
08.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close