This Skit With Patti LaBelle Is Just One Reason Why You Should Binge ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

HBO Essence Festival Events Black Lady Sketch Show Panel

Source: Dorothy Hong / HBO

Yep. It’s officially the funniest thing on HBO and it’s for the culture! The Robin Thede-created A Black Lady Sketch Show is hilarious and was just renewed for season two! It’s fresh, relevant, very Black and, most importantly, it will make you laugh.

Check out this skit with living legend Patti LaBelle.

 

 

This Skit With Patti LaBelle Is Just One Reason Why You Should Binge ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ was originally published on foxync.com

