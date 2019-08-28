Meek Mill Is Finally Off Probation!

Finally!

Meek Mill’s Grandma’s prayers have been answered!

Twelve years after being was arrested as a 19-year-old in Philly on gun and drug charges, Meek Mill’s his criminal case has officially ended.

This week, Meek plead guilty to a misdemeanor firearm charge and the prosecutors then dropped all the remaining counts against him without any imposing further penalty.

The charges against Meek, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, has been active since his 2007 and the rapper has been on probation for almost all of his entire adult life.

After getting the good news, Meek said:

“Meek free! I’m not on probation no more,” I just wanted to come up here and thank all the supporters, because I know y’all probably have family members in jail or people going through the same thing as me. I will continue to do what I do with the reform movement and help the people that helped me.”

Congratulations to Meek Mill!

-@ChirGirl

