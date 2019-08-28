Michael Jackson is still the Highest Paid Deceased Celebrity!

According to Forbes Magazine, being dead has not ended Michael Jackson’s ability to earn money!

MJ is still at the top of the list of the highest-paid deceased celebrities after bringing in over $400 million dollars in 2018!

Most of the money coming into his estate is from the sale of his stake of EMI Publishing, as well as from his musical catalogue and projects like the TV special Michael Jackson’s Halloween.

Falling in behind the King of Pop, comes Elvis Presley, at the No. 2 spot with $40 million over the past year.

Rest in Power…and Money, Michael Jackson!

-@ChirlGirl

