About a year ago Reverend Al Sharpton and others went to Clearwater, Florida to fight for justice after the killing of Markeis McGlockton. Some people wondered why they were there, especially since police didn’t want to arrest the shooter. Reverend said that they were there because what happened to McGlockton was “outright murder.”

Sharpton says that he was, “glad to hear late Friday night that a jury convicted Drejka” on manslaughter charges. He says this is proof that, “we’re not just picking on people, justice must be served.”

Step by step we are getting things done he says. It might look like baby steps, but he says those baby steps get more done “than sitting on your stoop running your mouth… or running to Popeyes.”

Reverend Al Sharpton Says ‘We Got Some Justice’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

