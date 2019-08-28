Rob Stapleton is big on simplicity. He likes things to be “they way they should be.” Like the “Power” theme song, he says the new Trey Songz version “is too soft for all of the killing that’s about to go on.” If you haven’t heard it yet, “the old song is Popeyes, new song is Chickfila,” he explains.

When he went to the Popeyes to try the sandwich for himself the line was so long he thought they were giving out “cars, jobs or white Hennessy.”

But, Popeyes had to put out a press release to tell people there was no more chicken, but Stapleton wants to know, “how do you run out of chicken breast but still sell chicken breast?”

Check him out at Carolines on Broadway this weekend.

Rob Stapleton Weighs In On The Chicken War And ‘Power’ Theme Song was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

