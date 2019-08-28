After 12 Years Meek Mill Legal Drama Is Officially Over!!

After the long drawn out legal drama spider web that Robert Williams aka rapper Meek Mill was caught in, it is being reported that the rapper is now officially a free man.

Over 12 years ago the rapper Meek Mill before the fame walked out of his cousins house to go to the store when police apprehended him for alleged drug suspicion. When Meek dropped his gun in surrender police used his head as a battering ram to enter the house Meek had just exited. After serving time in jail becoming a successful entertainer and model to his hometown of Philly a black female judge decided to make Meek’s life hell at every turn, and for 12 years Meek has been trapped in the so called judicial system.

But after 12 years of trying to derail a man that has been the model of reform, rapper Meek Mill is no longer on probation after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm without a license. Amen to #FreeMeek!!

To get the full picture of what happened to Meek Mill as well as the journey to him seeking justice reform for all check of the documentary Free Meek on Amazon Prime if you hadn’t been a Meek Mill fan and/or supporter before acting watching this you will be.

