CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Missy Elliott Proved Why She’s An Icon Live On 2019 MTV VMA’s

Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Missy Elliott made the crowd at the 2019 MTV VMA Awards show lose control as she forced them to get their backs off the wall with her live performance, proving why she is was so deserving of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, MTV’s lifetime achievement award.

Missy Misdemeanor Elliott rocked the stage going from new school to old school with a masterful illusional of what was video and what was in real time.  Much like her state of the art videos her live performance was a lifetime remix.

Take a look at Missy Elliott’s 2019 MTV VMA awards performance and acceptance speach below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Missy Elliott Proved Why She’s An Icon Live On 2019 MTV VMA’s was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Jidenna Talks Queer Leaders & Civilizations In Africa…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
True To This: These Throwback Clips Of Keke…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close